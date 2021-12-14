Warren Consolidated Schools superintendent: 3 students facing expulsion after threats posted to social media

WARREN, Mich. – The superintendent at the Warren Consolidated Schools district sent a letter to the community Monday stating three students now face expulsion after threats were posted to social media.

Superintendent Robert Livernois wrote “despite our best efforts, some students are still not getting the message about posting inappropriate things on social media.” His letter states two students at Grissom Middle School are facing expulsion “for posting and then sharing a threat directed at a teacher who had given one of the students a poor grade on an assignment.”

“The students then made the very poor decision to share this on social media,” Livernois wrote.

Over at Carter Middle School a student posted a “hit list” by using another student’s account, Livernois wrote.

“We have engaged the Warren and Sterling Heights Police Departments in both situations and neither are credible threats to the schools,” the superintendent wrote.

Ad

However, he said all three middle school students now face expulsion and “referrals for criminal prosecution.”

“Most important, I encourage you to sit down with your child, check their cell phones for pictures, videos, and apps to help them understand the seriousness of posting things on social media that will most certainly get them into trouble. Also, please remind them to not share their log in name or passwords with their friends. The parents of the students involved today were devastated to learn that their children are now facing expulsion from school and a referral for criminal prosecution,” reads the superintendent’s letter.

Several schools across Metro Detroit have closed because of threats of violence in the wake of the Oxford High School mass shooting. In some cases the threats have led to criminal charges. Last week, three students from Detroit, Taylor and New Boston became the latest to be charged in connection with threats directed at schools, prosecutors said.

Ad

Read more: 3 more students charged for school threats in Detroit, Taylor, New Boston, prosecutor says

Related: Petition demands Oakland Schools go virtual amid threats in wake of Oxford shooting