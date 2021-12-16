54º

2 shot, killed after fight breaks out at liquor store near Detroit’s east side

Police search for suspects

Mara MacDonald, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Detroit police are searching for suspects after two people were shot and killed near Detroit’s east side.

Residents say a fight at a liquor store on Wednesday night near St. Aubin and Larned streets spilled out into the neighborhood nearby.

A man was shot running from a fight and died between apartment buildings in the Martin Luther King Jr. apartment complex, residents said.

Another was shot in the middle of St. Aubin Street and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

