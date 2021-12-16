Wayne County Commission scrambles to fill open snow plow positions ahead of snowfall

Wayne County officials are looking to fill at least 50 open snow plow driver positions.

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – The Wayne County Commission is hiring snow plow drivers before the area sees significant snowfall.

They are searching for drivers to help remove snow and ice from the county roadways.

Wayne County Deputy Director Beverly Watts is asking drivers to be patient because a shortage of drivers means it will take longer to clear the roads.

“We’re in this big beautiful dome here because we’re in the county in this state. We’re getting into snow and ice season, and we do have some vacancies,” Watts said. “We still want people to be patient as we’re clearing the roads because of our shortages; however, I do want to reassure them that we’re still gonna get the job done.”

Wayne County needs about 50 or so drivers who have their commercial drivers’ licenses to occupy their snowplows while filling other open positions.

Ad

The hours will be long, but the pay is very competitive as starting salaries begin at $17.97 an hour.

“Competitive pay? Absolutely and we’re looking to increase that,” Watt said.

“We definitely need some skilled trades personnel with CDL holders to assist,” said Steve Shaya, the Assistant Division Director of Wayne County Roads and Dept. of Public Services.