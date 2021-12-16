54º

Winter Blast festival is returning in 2022 -- but it’s moving from Detroit to Royal Oak

Development authority approves funding

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Jason Colthorp, Anchor/Reporter

Winter Blast is returning in February 2022 with a new home, name and logo.

Winter Blast is returning in February 2022 with a new home, name and logo.

ROYAL OAK, Mich.

Winter Blast Royal Oak presented by the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort is set to start on Feb. 4, 2022 and run through Feb. 6, 2022. It’s going to take place in Downtown Royal Oak -- instead of Downtown Detroit.

The festival spent 17 years in Detroit but was in danger of ending altogether. On Wednesday, the Royal Oak Downtown Development Authority approved funding for it to move there this February.

“I want to thank the City of Royal Oak and the Royal Oak DDA for providing critical funding to continue this great winter tradition, and we’ll have an exciting new layout and plans to announce in the coming weeks,” said Jon Witz, Winter Blast Royal Oak festival producer. “Winter Blast is a celebration of winter experiences, dining, live music and family fun. Attendees can expect the same wonderful winter-themed attractions they’ve come to know and look forward to over the years, as well as some new programming.”

The festival will include winter-themed experiences, family activities, a local music showcase and much more, according to organizers. It will take place east of Main Street and south of 11 Mile Road -- mainly near the Royal Oak Farmers Market and surrounding the new Centennial Park.

The Farmers Market will be turned into an ice rink so those who attend can ice skate for free. The winter slide will be revived and an ice garden will allow attendees to see carved sculptures.

Admission to Winter Blast Royal Oak is free and open to the public.

  • Feb. 4 from 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.
  • Feb. 5 from 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
  • Feb. 6 from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Click here to learn more about Winter Blast Royal Oak.

