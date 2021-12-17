Driver accused of being drunk when car crashed into daycare on Detroit’s east side, passenger killed

One person was killed when a vehicle crashed into a daycare center in Detroit.

DETROIT – Police say a 20-year-old woman was killed when a car crashed into a daycare center Wednesday night on Detroit’s east side.

The victim, Latonya Slater, was a passenger in the vehicle. Her family said she called a family member and said the car was being shot at before it crashed.

Police said they have not found any evidence to show that a shooting led to the crash. The driver, described as Slater’s boyfriend, is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, according to police.

“She’s gone. My daughter is gone. Good head on her shoulders. Didn’t bother nobody,” the victim’s father Roger said.

A resident who lives near where the crash happened spoke to Local 4.

“I heard gunshots first and then I heard the loud boom. It was a ball of thunder. I thought it was in my living room. I was scared to death. The closer I got. I said, ‘is that a car into the building?’ The resident said.

Ad

Police said Green Light cameras show no evidence of a shooting being a factor in the crash.

“He was drunk. He was under the influence. So, I don’t know if it was really a shooting or just speeding being drunk,” Roger said.

The driver is expected to be charged with vehicular manslaughter.

Another vehicle was involved in the crash but everyone inside that vehicle is expected to be OK.

Read: More local news coverage