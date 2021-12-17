How more funding in Port Huron schools is making a visible difference

School districts across Michigan are seeing an influx of new funding and it’s making a visible difference in Port Huron.

PORT HURON, Mich. – School districts across Michigan are seeing an influx of new funding and it’s making a visible difference in Port Huron.

Schools have received federal money to address COVID and funding from the state -- many even have bond money. That money is being used to make changes that will be seen and felt in schools for years to come.

In Port Huron, the facilities have been getting upgrades and children have access to better education and services thanks to the influx of funding.

Every staffer at Port Huron schools was able to get a raise. Students have new desks and new air filtration systems have been installed. Three new administrators, called deans, have been added to help with issues in school. The counselors now work beyond the school and work with the community.

