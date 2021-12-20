Ford created a ‘hangover suit’ to help people understand the dangers of driving hungover

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2019, file photo, the company logo stands over a long row of unsold vehicles at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo. Ford Motor Co.'s profit in 2019 plunged by more than $3.6 billion, weighed down by slowing U.S. sales, the cost of a botched SUV launch and some big pension expenses. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DETROIT – Ford Motor Company has spent a lot of time on helping young drivers understand the dangers behind the wheel.

Engineers built simulator suits that give drivers the sensation of being drugged, drunk or fatigued. Their latest is the hangover suit, which gives drivers the feeling of being hungover while driving.

It uses a set of weights that weigh up to 45 pounds, there’s headgear, earphones and goggles. Engineers simulate the sensation of uneven walking, a headache, light limiting your sight and even pump in the sound of a heartbeat to mimic a migraine.

