Grosse Pointe Farms family hopes thief will return sentimental Christmas ornaments

Christmas won’t be the same this year for a Grosse Pointe Farms family who found out that their Christmas ornaments were missing when they started decorating their tree.

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. – Christmas won’t be the same this year for a Grosse Pointe Farms family who found out that their Christmas ornaments were missing when they started decorating their tree.

The unique ornaments could cost the family more than $60,000 to replace, but the family heirlooms represent more than money as memories are irreplaceable.

“I just know, just pleading, like, whoever took these, please return them,” Susan Chupick said. ”I had the most beautiful tree you ever seen and meant a lot. Each and every ornament, I hung myself. It took me around two weeks to decorate, and I enjoyed every minute of it.”

Chupick has been decorating her tree with sentimental ornaments since she was 11 years old.

“It started my collection,” Chupick said. “I had them handed down to me from my grandma, great-grandma, and my mother, so they meant a lot. They are no longer with us.”

Chupick did not notice her precious ornaments were missing until she started decorating her Christmas tree.

Ad

She said she nearly fainted when she realized her ornaments were missing.

“I screamed,” Chupick said. I dropped to the ground as it is just personal to me and irreplaceable.

Chupick believes her items were stolen while her house was being shown to future buyers.

“I feel that it’s someone that was in this house while it was up for sale,” Chupick said. “I am talking like thousands and thousands of dollars. This collection is worth, but it would mean nothing to anyone else like it means to me. Each and every one is a memory to me.”

The family is offering a reward for anyone who returns the ornaments and they will not ask any question.