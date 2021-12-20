Winter solstice starts Dec. 21 -- here’s a quick explanation

Meteorologist Brandon Roux gives us the quick rundown on the winter solstice.

I am sick of everybody asking me when winter begins -- just kidding.

Well the answer is tomorrow -- Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.

Meteorological winter is December, January and February, but astronomical winter, the winter solstice, begins tomorrow at 10:59 a.m. Tuesday when we see the Earth most tilted away from the Sun, and that limits our daylight hours down to 9 hours and 5 minutes. That’s the fewest of the year with the low sun angle.

After Tuesday, starting Wednesday, we actually sort of reverse the curse. We start to get more daylight per day.

