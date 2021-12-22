Ex-Detroit City Council President Charles Pugh released from prison

FILE- In an April 12, 2011 file photo, then Detroit City Council President Charles Pugh is seen during a council meeting in Detroit. The former councilman, who quit in 2013, was charged with criminal sexual conduct in a case involving a 14-year-old boy a decade earlier.

DETROIT – Former Detroit City Council President Charles Pugh was released from prison Wednesday morning after serving a shorter-than-expected sentence following a criminal sexual conduct conviction.

Charles Pugh, 50, was sentenced to prison for 5 1/2-15 years in 2016 after pleading guilty to third-degree sexual criminal conduct. Pugh was convicted for having sex with a 14-year-old boy when he worked as a TV journalist for WJBK-TV in 2003.

Before reaching the 5 1/2 year mark, Pugh was granted early parole in August. Once released, he will be required to register as a sex offender and must wear a GPS tether for at least six months.

Pugh was elected to the Detroit City Council in 2009, and suddenly quit in 2013. He then mysteriously left the city as allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced.

In a separate case, Pugh was ordered to pay $250,000 for sexually harassing a teen in 2015.

