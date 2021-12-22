Habitat for Humanity helps Ypsilanti mother, Navy veteran get roof repaired ahead of the holidays

Homeowner Ashley Reyes became perplexed after discovering a leak in the roof of her home. Her quest for a new roof became disheartening as quotes for repairs became astronomical. But thanks to Habitat for Humanity, help was on the way.

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Homeowner Ashley Reyes became perplexed after discovering a leak in her home’s roof.

She said her search for repair options was disheartening as the quotes she was provided with were more than she could afford.

“$10,000? I was kind of like, ‘OK,’ said Reyes.

Reyes contacted her mother for assistance. Her mom suggested that she should not settle and pursue other options.

“My mother actually just was telling me to see what kind of resources that were available, and I happened to call Habitat for Humanity,” Reyes said. “They were able to help me find a program.”

Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization that helps families, including veterans, improve their homes using affordable housing.

“Last week, I found out I got approved, and they’re going to help me,” Reyes said.

Martha Davis is the senior director of home improvement with Habitat for Humanity.

“I came over and met with (Reyes) and she’s a single mom. Just two kids, and she was super overwhelmed with how to figure out how to get this done,” Davis said.

Reyes served her country as an Aviation Ordnanceman with the U.S. Navy. She dealt with weapons from 2010 to 2014. She said her time in the service changed her life.

“Life-changing,” Reyes said. “I’m a stronger person, a better person. I learned so much from being in the service.”

Habitat for Humanity connected her with Roof One and Owens Corning, who is replacing the roof at no cost to Reyes.

“They (Owens Corning) supply the materials to do the roof. We supply the labor,” Roof One owner Steve McCusker said.

Davis said a huge crew came out to fix her roof. “Taking it right down to the bare bones, replacing any of the wood that’s damaged,” Davis said.

McCusker believes the Reyes family deserves this good gesture.

“I grew up as part of a military brat family, so I know what they go through. I lived that life,” McCusker said.

“My children are thankful. This is very overwhelming and just the nicest thing I could imagine,” Reyes said .

Last year, Habitat for Humanity completed up to 200 home repairs during the pandemic while replacing 19 roofs for veterans and others in need.