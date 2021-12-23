Celebrity Car Wash owner hopes inspirational quotes will have positive impact on customers

If you're heading down Woodward avenue searching for that inspirational message, look to Celebrity Car Wash. Most people come for a non-expensive car wash, while others stay for the human element as his messages of hope impact the community.

DETROIT – There are days when everything doesn’t go right. It seems like everything you touch falls apart. You turn to family, friends, music, and faith for that motivational message.

When that doesn’t work, some people get in their car and take a drive to clear their minds and let the wind blow in their hair.

If you’re heading down Woodward Avenue searching for that inspirational message, look to Celebrity Car Wash.

Most people come for a non-expensive car wash, while others stay for the human element as his messages of hope impact the community.

“Well, I think that what sets us apart is our connection to our customers,” Celebrity Car Wash owner Julian Hill said.

Hill has been connecting with the customers in his community for almost 20 years now.

His detail to service started with a sign.

“You see every typical business, and it has something like five or $10 off or ladies day or get your car wax or something like that,” Hill said.

Ad

But, usually, those signs rarely get noticed. Hill wanted a sign to resonate with the people.

“If you’re not connected to something, then you’re connected to nothing,” Hill said.

“We started putting messages up for the community to help inspire people with spiritual messages, messages of wisdom, messages of peace, messages that let people know that they’re not alone,” Hill said.

The inspirational quotes started catching on, and it has become a regular occurrence. Pictures of the day’s motivational quotes or phrases have made their way to social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

“People will pull over to the side of the street, take pictures and post it because they want it to connect,” Hill said.

Hill never expected to be the one who would inspire people when he opened up his car wash, but he says it doesn’t matter what your profession is as people can inspire others anywhere.

“It’s ironic for a car wash to be doing it in the middle of the north end,” Hill said. And it’s just reassuring to having good vibes and good things in your life.”

Ad

Hill collaborates with his on the inspirational quotes and phrases, but he said sometimes he needs to see those every day at work as he too can look up and get inspired.

Read: More community coverage