View: The drawings a teacher found on Ethan Crumbley’s desk just hours before Oxford High School shooting

OXFORD, Mich. – The drawings prosecutors say 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley made, and were found by a teacher, just hours before the Oxford High School shooting have been released.

The drawings were entered into evidence as a reason the accused shooter’s parents should not be given a lower bond.

Ethan Crumbley is accused of killing four students and injuring seven other people in a Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School. He has been charged as an adult and is expected back in court on Jan. 7, 2022.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are each facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter. They are being held on a $500,000 bond and requested their bond be lowered.

Tim Willis, a lieutenant with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, said a teacher found the drawings on Ethan Crumbley’s desk the morning of the shooting and was alarmed by what they found.

School officials said the drawing led to a meeting at 10 a.m. with James and Jennifer Crumbley that same morning. A school counselor went to the classroom, removed Ethan Crumbley and brought him to the office with his backpack.

“The counselor obtained the drawing, but Ethan had altered it,” Willis said. “The drawings of the gun and the bloody figure were scratched out, along with the words, ‘Help me,’ and, ‘My life is useless,’ ‘The world is dead,’ and, ‘Blood everywhere.’ They were all scratched out.”

At the meeting Ethan Crumbley’s parents were told they were required to get Ethan Crumbley into counseling within 48 hours, according to Willis. Officials said the parents “resisted the idea of Ethan leaving the school at that time.” They left the building without their son, authorities said.

What is on the documents?

The paper appears to be a sheet for a test review. It has Ethan Crumbley’s name- on top and the date and time: Nov. 30, 2021 -- 8:59 a.m. There is a drawing of a handgun and the words, “the thoughts won’t stop. Help me.”

There is what officials believe is a drawing of a shooting victim. To the right of that image is a bullet with the phrase, “blood everywhere.” Below that is a laughing/crying emoji, the words “my life is useless” and “the world is dead.”

View the original document below:

Evidence introduced in a court filing in the Oxford High School shooting case. (WDIV)

In the second version of the document, much has been scribbled out -- but there are new phrases.

Some of the new phrases include, “video game this is,” and “harmless act.” There is also the phrase, “I love my life so much!!!!” next to “OHS rocks!”

“The world is dead” phrase has been scratched out and next to it is the phrase “we’re all friends here.”

View the scratched out document below:

Evidence introduced in a court filing in the Oxford High School shooting case. (WDIV)

If you become aware of crimes at, or threats toward someone at a Michigan school, you can submit an anonymous tip to the OK2SAY tipline online. You can also make a tip by calling 855-565-2729, texting 652729, or emailing OK2SAY@mi.gov. If it’s an emergency, call 911.

If you, or someone you know, is struggling with suicidal thoughts you are not alone. Help is available. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 to provide support at 800-273-8255.