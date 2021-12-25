Body camera video shows arrest of newly-elected Riverview city councilman

RIVERVIEW, Mich. – Body camera video shows the arrest of a Riverview City Council member.

Riverview city councilman-elect David Robbins, 34, was charged in connection with a single-car crash that occurred on Nov. 4.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, Robbins was driving drunk and speeding in the area of Fort Street and Voight Avenue in Riverview when he crashed into a tree in the median at about 1:38 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Robbins is being charged with one count of each of the following: operating while intoxicated, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident. He was arraigned Wednesday, Nov. 17 and is being held on a $5,000 bond.

Body camera video shows officers arriving at Robbins’ house at around 3 a.m. on Nov. 4, after his damaged car was found. This happened less than 24 hours after Robbins was elected to Riverview City Council. Police asked him questions about his car.

The prosecutor’s office said Robbins was intoxicated and driving at a high rate of speed when he crashed. In the body camera video Robbins said his car should still be parked at the bar he was drinking at, Slip Mahoney’s.

Robbins said he walked across the street to a coney island to get food and got into an altercation. Police were on scene of that altercation, just an hour before they met Robbins at his house.

Riverview mayor Andrew Swift released the following statement on Dec. 24:

“Myself, and the residents of the City of Riverview are absolutely shocked and heartbroken at the behavior of Mr. Robbins. His vile racists comments and behavior come as a major disappointment to the entire city especially those who supported him in his recent city council election.

Riverview is a small safe bedroom community that welcomes everyone. Mr. Robbins does not reflect mine or the rest of the city council’s ethic, morals, or principals. This young man has some serious personal problems that he needs to deal with. Perhaps he should step away from his new position to take the time he needs to address those problems.

I’ve received calls from way too many residents that voted for him saying they feel snookered by Mr. Robbins. Then they ask, “How can he expect to serve with this type of behavior?” and I agree.

I am personally disappointed as I met with Councilman Robbins after the incident, and he assured me repeatedly that he did nothing wrong.”

