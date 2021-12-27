Pontiac man charged with murder in alleged beating death of girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter

PONTIAC, Mich. – A 23-year-old Pontiac man is facing a felony murder charge in connection with the alleged beating death of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter.

Shean Troy Amerson has been charged with felony murder and first-degree child abuse in the death of Aziya Matthews. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent to the 1500 block of Grandville Court on Dec. 18 on the report of an unconscious 3-year-old.

When they arrived, deputies found Aziya was neither breathing nor conscious. She was immediately taken to the hospital as deputies blocked intersections to create an unimpeded route to the hospital. She was later transferred to Children’s Hospital in Detroit where she died on Dec. 20.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s office said hospital staff told detectives that Aziya had multiple broken ribs in different stages of healing, multiple round wounds on her legs and torso consistent with being burned by a lit cigarette, two black eye, severe head trauma and a collapsed lung.

“It’s hard to imagine a human being can be so cruel and inhumane,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a release Sunday night. “This poor tortured child deserved to be treated as a blessing and loved. We will hold the responsible accountable.”

Amerson was arraigned on the charges Christmas Day before Magistrate Courtney Marshall. He is scheduled to appear in 50th District Court in Pontiac on Jan. 4, 2022. A conviction for felony murder carries life in prison without parole.