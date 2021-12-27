Son of animal hoarder surrenders 837 parakeets to animal rescue in Macomb County

Parakeets that were surrendered to the Detroit Animal Welfare Group on Dec. 23, 2021.

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – An animal rescue in Macomb County is overwhelmed after the son of an animal hoarder dropped off hundreds of parakeets just before Christmas.

Officials said 837 birds were surrendered on Thursday (Dec. 23). Officials from the Detroit Animal Welfare Group said they were “in shock,” but couldn’t turn the birds away because they were “smothering each other and needed immediate help.”

Jojos Flying Friends in Romeo took more than 100 of the birds, including the babies that require hand feeding. Other shelters are coming together to take in the birds and ensure they get the help they need.

Anne Jewett is one of the owners of Jojo’s Flying Friends in Washington Township. It’s a pet shop and a bird rescue.

A few weeks ago a son went to help clean his father’s home and found birds. A lot of birds. He surrendered about 450 at first and then returned to the animal shelter and surrendered more birds.

Officials said the birds are pretty healthy overall. All of the birds will be available for adoption sometime in late January.

Click here to find out how to donate to Jojos Flying Friends in Romeo. Click here to donate to the Detroit Animal Welfare Group.