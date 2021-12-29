37º

Small businesses in Metro Detroit report increase in holiday sales

Owners believe consumers were worried online orders wouldn’t arrive on time

Nick Monacelli, Reporter

Holiday shopping increased significantly this year and a lot of it happened inside Metro Detroit stores.

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – Holiday sales were better than expected for retailers.

Whistle Stop Hobby & Toy Inc is on Harper Avenue in St. Clair Shores. Julie Everitt is the co owner and believes sales were up because shoppers wanted to support local stores and shoppers were concerned online orders wouldn’t show up on time.

At Times Square Men’s Custom Clothing in Detroit, Algernon Bartell said he hasn’t seen sales like this since COVID began.

Across the country, holiday spending increased 8.5% -- and even more locally.

