Michigan health officials keep current COVID quarantine, isolation guidelines; Will review CDC suggestions

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan health officials have opted to keep their current COVID quarantine, isolation guidelines after the CDC recommended cutting the amount of suggested days to quarantine in half.

This announcement comes as Michigan reports 25,858 new cases of COVID-19 and 338 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 12,929 cases over the past two days, a new state record for daily cases, in the final data update of 2021. The previous record of 9,779 new cases in one day was set in Nov. 2020.

Read: ‘Just the beginning’: COVID cases expected to continue to rise in Michigan after holidays

Ad

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) intends to review the evidence behind the CDC’s recommendations. It is also waiting on additional information from the CDC regarding special populations and in high-risk settings.

Until then, MDHHS will keep its current quarantine and isolation guidelines. That includes guidelines for K-12 and congregate care settings.

What do Michigan’s current guidelines say to do?

If you have COVID you are asked to isolate until it has been 10 days since your positive test result or 10 days since you began showing symptoms and you have been fever free for 24 hours without taking fever-reducing medicine. Your other symptoms must have improved as well.

If you have been exposed to someone who is sick you are asked to quarantine for 14 days. If you develop symptoms you will be asked to get tested and isolate.

Click here to learn more.

“Michigan continues to experience high rates of transmission and has several tools to further prevent the spread of COVID-19. The delta variant has already fueled the current surge in COVID cases and hospitalizations. The high transmissibility of the omicron variant underscores the importance of Michiganders practicing the COVID mitigation practices that are known to reduce spread and risk. Ensuring that as many Michiganders as possible are vaccinated is the best protection available against additional variants of concern and reduces the strain on hospitals.” MDHHS

While the CDC is working to clarify parts of its update the MDHHS encourages all residents to follow Michigan’s current quarantine and isolation guidance.

Click here for more information from the State of Michigan.