Oxford schools superintendent announces changes before some students return to in-person learning

Thursday, marked a somber milestone in the town of Oxford. It was one month ago, when a student opened fire inside the high school and killed four students and injured others.

OXFORD, Mich. – Thursday marks one month since four students were killed and seven people were injured in a shooting at Oxford High School.

Some students in the district will be back in school on Monday and there will be some safety changes in place. Oxford schools superintendent Tim Throne released a video for students, staff and parents.

“I know it was a different Christmas and holiday break for many of us. Continue to reach out and support one another with your thoughts and prayers,” Throne said.

Read: Oxford schools superintendent Tim Throne discusses shooting: ‘Our hearts are broken, but our spirit is not’

Ad

On Monday elementary and middle school students will return to the classroom.

“Safety -- both physical and emotional is at the top of our list. A couple of updates there. We added an additional SRO for the middle school, full time between now and the end of the school year. We are doing clear back bags for middle school, bridges and high school students when they return,” Throne said.

Throne also said additional resources will be available.

“We have therapy dogs in all of the buildings. We have counselors scheduled in all of the buildings, trauma specialists scheduled in all of the buildings as well as private security in all of the buildings,” Throne said.

Throne also discussed the threat that was made before winter break that closed school buildings. Police have issued search warrants and are investigating.

There will be a town hall on Wednesday from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Thursday from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Ad

The district is still discussing when Oxford High School students will return.

Read: Complete coverage on the Oxford High School shooting