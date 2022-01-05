Live stream: Detroit mayor announces plan to boost COVID testing efforts amid surge

DETROIT – With COVID-19 spreading rapidly throughout Detroit, Mayor Mike Duggan is holding a news conference Wednesday afternoon to announce the city’s effort to ramp up virus testing.

Watch live at 2 p.m. in the video player above.

Duggan and Detroit health officials are expected to announce an increase in COVID testing in response to an ongoing coronavirus surge across the city and the state. Likely partly driven by the new, highly contagious omicron COVID variant, the city of Detroit was reportedly seeing a COVID infection rate of 36% as of last week.

The announcement comes as many regions across the U.S. struggle with a shortage of COVID testing options amid increased demand during and following the holidays.

The state of Michigan on Monday reported its second-largest daily case average since the start of the pandemic. The state’s 7-day positive test rate jumped up to 29.93% as of Jan. 3, and COVID hospitalizations are once again on the rise.

In response, Detroit public schools have shifted to virtual learning through Jan. 14 to help prevent more infections. Also, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is reportedly isolating after her husband tested positive for the virus.

