Warren Consolidated Schools offers students free COVID tests as omicron variant spreads

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich – While most Metro Detroit students have already returned from winter break, Wednesday marks the first day back for Warren Consolidated Schools.

The district has offered all students and parents free COVID testing ahead of kids returning to class.

“My 7-year-old, she didn’t have any symptoms or anything,” Sylvia Bautista said. “My grandmother tested positive, and I said, you know what. Let’s be safe. Let’s be tested.”

Sylvia Bautista and her daughter, Estrella, are two of many getting tested after several people in their household had already caught the virus.

On the other hand, Andrea Miller is a parent who works at a grocery store. She wanted to make sure she was safe.

“Yesterday, I had a really bad headache that just wouldn’t go away no matter what I did, took, ate,” Miller said. “I’ve seen a lot of my co-workers that are sick or not good; some of my co-workers have passed away because of this. It’s been rough.”

With rapid and standard PCR testing available, these parents are happy to receive their results expeditiously and conveniently.

“Registering online made it really easy, and then, just coming in, it didn’t take long at all,” Bautista said.

“I’m like, ‘oh, that works; ‘cause I was looking for one tomorrow, and every place was closed or booked,” Andrea said. “It’s so hard to get a COVID test, so this one lucked out.”

Bautista is a school teacher. She worries about the rising COVID numbers as the school bell gets ready to ring.

Children who have yet to be vaccinated and want to attend school have to be tested daily as a precaution.

“It’s going to be a little weird this week, going back to the classroom and how many students are gonna be there, how many aren’t, how many are going to be quarantined next,” Bautista said. “So, it’s kind of just a gamble, I guess. It’s a hit and miss.” vaccines