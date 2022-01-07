5 teenagers arrested after 4 semi trucks stolen this weekend in Oakland County

PONTIAC, Mich. – Five teenagers have been arrested in connection with the weekend theft of four semi trucks in Oakland County, police said.

Oakland County deputies were called Sunday (Jan. 2) to Midwest Transportation at 600 North Saginaw Street in Pontiac on reports of stolen vehicles.

Three of the stolen semi trucks were recovered from different locations around Pontiac, and the fourth was found at the Walmart at 2500 South Adams Road in Rochester Hills, according to authorities.

Several of the semi trucks had been vandalized, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office reported.

A group of teenagers was seen near where the fourth semi truck was found, and police took them into custody, officials said.

Deputies said they found three Glock Airsoft pistols while making the arrests.

A 14-year-old boy from Pontiac, a 15-year-old boy from Pontiac, a 17-year-old boy from Ypsilanti and two other teenagers were arrested, Oakland County deputies said.

Petitions charging the 14-year-old, 15-year-old and 17-year-old boys with various felonies were authorized Wednesday in Oakland County Probate Court, according to authorities. The boys were taken to Oakland County Children’s Village.

The two other teenagers were released into the custody of their parents, pending further investigation, police said.

The 14-year-old boy faces weapons and felony firearm charges, and the 15-year-old boy faces a charge of malicious destruction of property over $1,000, according to police. They are both scheduled to appear before a probate court referee on Jan. 18.

The 17-year-old boy faces a charge of unlawfully driving away of a vehicle -- a five-year felony -- and a weapons charge, Oakland County deputies said. His court date has not yet been set.

If any of the three teenagers are released from Children’s Village on bond, they will have to wear an electronic tether, according to authorities.