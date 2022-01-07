South Lyon High School student charged for Snapchat threat: ‘Time for Columbine part 2′

SOUTH LYON, Mich. – A South Lyon High School student has been charged for a Snapchat threat in which he said it was “time for Columbine part 2,” according to authorities.

Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said the 15-year-old New Hudson boy was removed from class, searched and taken into custody this week after meeting with the school resource officer, school officials and his parents.

The boy posted a note on Snapchat that used profanity and expressed that he didn’t like the students or teachers at the school, authorities said. He wrote that it was “time for Columbine part 2″ and closed with a smiling face emoji, officials said.

“I have said, and we will continue to say, that anyone making a threat will be investigated and held accountable.” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “It is completely unacceptable to threaten schools, and it will not be tolerated.”

A handwritten note was found in the boy’s backpack in which he expressed dislike for the school and school sporting activities, according to police.

The student has been charged in a juvenile petition with threatening school violence. He was released into his parents’ custody Wednesday after a hearing at Oakland County Children’s Village.

Officials said the boy must wear an electronic tether. He is scheduled to return to court Jan. 19.