11º

Local News

Detroit police want help identifying man accused of shooting, killing 15-year-old boy

‘We will do everything possible to get this killer off the street,’ chief says

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, Crime, Detroit Shooting, Detroit Crime, James White, 7 Mile Road, E 7 Mile Road, East 7 Mile Road
Police are asking the public to help them identify a man accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old boy. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are asking the public to help them identify a man accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old boy.

The boy was killed at 8:55 p.m. on Friday (Jan. 7) in the 11000 block of East 7 Mile Road, according to police. The suspect was accompanied by another male.

“There really are no words. Our hearts and prayers are with the victim’s family,” Detroit police Chief James White said. “We continue to speak out about impulse decisions to use gun violence to settle minor conflicts. Enough is enough. Our community is in shock tonight and can’t comprehend such a tragedy. We will do everything possible to get this killer off the street.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous.

Read: More local crime coverage

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter