Detroit police questioning person of interest in murder of 15-year-old boy

DETROIT – Detroit police are questioning a person of interest in connection with the murder of a 15-year-old boy earlier this month.

On Jan. 7, officials asked the public to help them identify a man accused of shooting and killing a teenager in the 11000 block of East 7 Mile Road on Detroit’s east side. The shooting happened at 8:55 p.m. that day, they said.

RELATED: Detroit police ID teenage person of interest in shooting death of 15-year-old

Ad

“There really are no words,” Detroit police Chief James White said. “Our hearts and prayers are with the victim’s family. We continue to speak out about impulse decisions to use gun violence to settle minor conflicts. Enough is enough. Our community is in shock tonight and can’t comprehend such a tragedy.”

Officials announced Thursday (Jan. 27) that a person of interest has been detained and is being questioned about the case.

“I can’t fathom the pain and anguish the family must be feeling, knowing their loved one is not coming home,” White said. “The victim was a child, and this is a senseless murder that did not need to happen. We would like to thank the community for their tips and help in this ongoing homicide investigation.”

The investigate is still active, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.