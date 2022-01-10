Michigan COVID hospitalizations rise above previous record following case surge

Edward Merrens, chief clinical officer at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health, visits COVID-19 patient Fred Rutherford, of Claremont, N.H., right, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, in Lebanon, N.H., Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Hospitals like this medical center, the largest in New Hampshire, are overflowing with severely ill, unvaccinated COVID-19 patients from northern New England. If he returns home, he said, he promises to get vaccinated and tell others to do so, too. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Following a record-breaking week of new COVID-19 cases in Michigan, statewide hospitalizations are at a new record-high.

According to MDHHS data, 4,901 inpatients were in hospitals statewide as of Jan. 10 with confirmed or suspected COVID-19, breaking the previous record of 4,721, set on Dec. 12, 2021.

The number of pediatric hospitalizations dropped to 108 after reaching 130 last week.

The number of inpatients in critical care or on ventilators remained near the same levels from last week, but is a lagging indicator. As of Jan. 10, 857 inpatients were in critical care and 539 were on a ventilator.

Michigan’s health agency says it’s updating guidance for COVID-19 quarantine to match new CDC recommendations.

On Dec. 29, MDHHS said it would keep its previous guidelines in place while it reviewed the new CDC guidelines, which shortens isolation periods for most, even with a positive COVID test. On Dec. 31, officials said the state will be following the new CDC guidance.

The CDC is recommending a shortening of the quarantine and isolation duration for those who aren’t vaccinated or haven’t received their booster to five days followed by an additional five days of wearing a well-fitting mask around others. The updated guidance is specific to the general public.

