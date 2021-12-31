Michigan will update COVID quarantine guidance to match CDC

FILE - A middle school principal walks the empty halls of his school as he speaks with one of his teachers to get an update on her COVID-19 symptoms, Friday, Aug., 20, 2021, in Wrightsville, Ga. On Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, U.S. health officials cut isolation restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days, and also shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)

Michigan’s health agency says it’s updating guidance for COVID-19 quarantine to match new CDC recommendations.

Earlier this week, MDHHS said it would keep its previous guidelines in place while it reviewed the new CDC guidelines, which shortens isolation periods for most, even with a positive COVID test.

The CDC recommends a shortening of the quarantine and isolation duration for those who aren’t vaccinated or haven’t received their booster to five days followed by an additional five days of wearing a well-fitting mask around others. The updated guidance is specific to the general public.

On Thursday, MDHHS released a letter sent to Michigan schools, urging more action to prevent the spread of COVID as students and staff return to the classroom after the winter break, including universal masking and limiting large events.

“We have safe and effective tools for preventing the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “Getting vaccinated continues to be the best protection against severe illness and hospitalization, and we urge all Michiganders over age 5 to get vaccinated as soon as possible. These most recent updates to the quarantine and isolation guidelines are a reflection on our progress as we learn more about COVID – but we are not in the clear as variants like omicron continue to create new challenges in the fight to end this pandemic. Continue to wear well-fitting masks over your nose and mouth, test and social distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19, avoid large gatherings and get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already.”

MDHHS said the specifics of the new COVID-19 isolation and quarantine guidance will be shared as further information becomes available from the CDC.

