Oakland University extends virtual learning through end of January

ROCHESTER, Mich. – Classes at Oakland University will remain virtual through the end of January due to the spread of the COVID omicron variant, officials said.

“We are hopeful that by waiting until Feb. 1, we will be able to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and return to face-to-face classes more seamlessly,” the university announced in a release.

Most winter 2022 courses, including hybrid and in-person courses, will continue to be taught remotely and online through at least Jan. 31, Oakland University officials said.

The university, Kresge Library, the Oakland Center and university auxiliaries will remain open for in-person services and activities as scheduled, unless otherwise posted, according to school officials.

Officials also strongly encouraged everyone to receive their COVID vaccine and booster shot and upload their vaccination verification to Graham Health Center’s Secure Patient Portal.

“Please rest assured that we will continue to make data-informed decisions to protect the OU community,” the release says. “We are grateful to all students, faculty and staff for your continuing cooperation in keeping the OU community in good health.”