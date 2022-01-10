Oxford High School students set to ease back into in-person learning, but not at high school building

Parts of Oxford Middle School and Oxford Bridges will become the temporary facility for Oxford High School students.

Monday morning will begin a new chapter for those in the Oxford school district.

At that point, parts of Oxford Middle School and Oxford Bridges will become the temporary facility for Oxford High School students in what will be a major return back to the classroom following November’s school shooting.

The alternate hybrid schedule will be in place for the first two weeks of class, starting Monday and lasting until the Jan. 21.

The following week, students will return to the classroom at the newly renovated Oxford High School. Renovations however are expected to be completed no later than the 17th. Students will physically return the week of Jan. 24.

The temporary accommodations will cause band and orchestra programs to be canceled for elementary school students on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Athletics may be the closest thing the campus has to normalcy. Practices will resume this upcoming Monday, with actual competition set to start on Jan 24.

This transition is designed to be as slow as possible to help ease students and teachers back into the building. Of course, counselors will be on site to assist in any way they may be needed.

“Our hearts are broken but our spirit is not,” Oxford Schools Superintendent Tim Throne said.