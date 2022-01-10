16º

Tuesday: Michigan health officials to address record number of COVID cases, hospitalizations

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

FILE In this Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 file photo, provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Elizabeth Hertel, director of the state health department addresses the state. Republican senators critical of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's handling of the coronavirus pandemic are weighing whether to reject her appointee Hertel to run the state health department, which has issued orders restricting business capacity and gathering sizes to limit COVID-19's spread. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP) (Uncredited, Michigan Governors Office)

Michigan public health leaders and physicians are scheduled to provide an update Tuesday on current COVID-19 metrics as they urge residents to protect themselves from COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.

The state continues to see record number of cases and hospitalizations.

“With many Michigan hospitals at or beyond capacity, it’s more important than ever for people to take the necessary steps to minimize the spread of COVID-19,” reads a statement Monday from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). “The proven, safe and effective vaccines continue to be the best way to fight viruses, reduce spread and risk, decrease illness and hospitalizations.”

A news conference is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Watch it live here on ClickOnDetroit.

The following are expected to be in attendance:

  • Elizabeth Hertel, Director, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
  • Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Executive for the State of Michigan
  • Dr. Lauren Yagiela, MD, MS, Pediatric Critical Care Physician at Children’s Hospital of Michigan

