Tuesday: Michigan health officials to address record number of COVID cases, hospitalizations

Michigan public health leaders and physicians are scheduled to provide an update Tuesday on current COVID-19 metrics as they urge residents to protect themselves from COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.

The state continues to see record number of cases and hospitalizations.

“With many Michigan hospitals at or beyond capacity, it’s more important than ever for people to take the necessary steps to minimize the spread of COVID-19,” reads a statement Monday from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). “The proven, safe and effective vaccines continue to be the best way to fight viruses, reduce spread and risk, decrease illness and hospitalizations.”

A news conference is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Watch it live here on ClickOnDetroit.

The following are expected to be in attendance: