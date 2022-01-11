12-year old shot in home on Detroit’s east side

A 12-year old boy was shot in an upstairs bedroom Monday evening. The shooting occurred on Nottingham road and Britain avenue on Detroit’s east side near Morang. Detroit Police believe that the shooter may have pulled up in a vehicle and unloaded their weapon into the home.

DETROIT – A 12-year old boy was shot in an upstairs bedroom Monday evening on Nottingham road and Britain avenue on Detroit’s east side near Morang.

Detroit Police believe that the shooter may have pulled up in a vehicle and unloaded their weapon into the home.

Bullet casings are still left in the street. Holes from the weapon are seen near the upstairs window by his bedroom.

Commander Eric Decker of the Detroit Police Department 9th Precinct says he is frustrated.

“At this time, nobody has given us any information of why this house was targeted,” Decker said. “There’s multiple casings outside, and multiple bullet strikes. It wasn’t just a random shot that went through the wall and hit somebody. The house was targeted, and I don’t know why, so it’s extremely frustrating.”

Ad

You can understand Decker’s frustration as well as the frustration of the community as last Friday (Jan. 7), a 15-year old boy was shot and killed right here in the 9th Precinct.

Detectives say the injuries of the 12-year old boy are non-life-threatening injuries.