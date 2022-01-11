Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard tests positive for COVID omicron variant

PONTIAC, Mich. – Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard has tested positive for the COVID omicron variant.

“Even though I choose to be fully vaccinated and received the booster shot, the omicron variant was still able to catch up with me,” Bouchard said. “I had assumed it was not a question of whether it caught up to me given the duties of a first responder, but when. Per our protocols, I will be in quarantine, but I will continue to work remotely.”

Bouchard said he has some symptoms associated with the virus, including a headache, congestion, exhaustion and other aches.

More than 170 of the 1,400 employees within the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office are currently off work because they either have COVID or were exposed to the virus, according to a release.

Bouchard ordered regular testing for employees early in the pandemic, regardless of their vaccination status. The policy is designed to help keep officers and members of the public safe, since they come into regular contact with each other.