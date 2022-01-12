Emotions ran high in Oakland county over districts effort to promote diversity and equality

Emotions ran high in Oakland county over the district’s efforts to promote diversity and equality. Results saw participants from the districts republican party stage a protest outside Tuesday (Jan. 11) night’s board meeting in Farmington over parts of ‘equity challenge.’

Oakland county republicans urged their supporters to come out.

“I think diversity and inclusion is important in any setting,” said community member Keith Dawkins. "

All of which brought together many people who don’t have students in the district. Some of which include the heads of the Oakland county democrats like Jody Job and Rocky Raczkowski of the Oakland County Republican Party.

“We’re with you Oakland county Farmington schools,” Job said. “As you engage in the difficult work of diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

“And for the school district to say that the United States is not a land of opportunity is a microaggression,” Raczkowski said. “That’s what I stand to fight against.”

Both parties weighed in on the 21 Day Equity challenge, which is no longer on the school’s website. The program is meant to explore race, class, privilege, and identity, among other topics.

Some of that is what brought out the protestors. Including claims that say American is a land of opportunity is a microaggression or say that men and women have equal opportunities is a microaggression.

“In my view, diversity, equity, and inclusion is nothing more than basic fairness and respect for the dignity for all people, no matter who they are,” said one protestor.

“This 21-day challenge isn’t educating people; it’s selling them their own oppression,” said another protestor.