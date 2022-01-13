Boil water advisory for Novi is lifted

NOVI, Mich. – A boil water advisory first issued Tuesday for a large area in Novi has been lifted, officials announced Thursday (Jan. 13) morning.

The advisory was issued around 2 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 11). All residents and businesses in the affected areas were advised to boil water before using it to eat, drink, make ice, wash dishes, brush teeth or prepare food.

The advisory/notice for Novi, Commerce Township and Walled Lake was lifted Thursday morning. Here is an updated message from the Novi Police Department:

“Residents and businesses should turn taps on slowly and run the water to flush water pipes for five minutes. You may also need to clean appliances such as water softeners, filter units, water dispensers, and ice makers. Read the owner’s manual for directions to clean appliances.

GLWA Field Service Crews and contractors working on the 14 Mile Water Transmission Main Repair (work that has been ongoing since October 2021 when a break occurred in Farmington Hills) have been able to isolate the leak, drain the work site, and identify a repair solution that, barring any complications, should be completed by the end of the week of Jan. 17.

Once the leak repair is completed, it is expected to take about one week for the line to be returned to full service, due to required steps that must be taken to ensure water quality.

It is also anticipated that two-way traffic should be restored on 14 Mile Road in Farmington Hills by the end of next week, if the leak repair proceeds without any issues.”

