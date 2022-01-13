Boil water notice for Commerce Township, Walled Lake is lifted

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A precautionary boil water notice issued Tuesday in Commerce Township and Walled Lake after a water main break caused a loss of pressure has been lifted, officials announced Thursday (Jan. 13) morning.

Officials with the Great Lakes Water Authority have been working to repair the broken water main. When a water system loses pressure, there’s a risk of bacterial contamination. As a result, precautionary measures have been taken.

The advisory/notice for Novi, Commerce Township and Walled Lake was lifted Thursday morning. Here is an updated message from the Novi Police Department:

“Residents and businesses should turn taps on slowly and run the water to flush water pipes for five minutes. You may also need to clean appliances such as water softeners, filter units, water dispensers, and ice makers. Read the owner’s manual for directions to clean appliances.

GLWA Field Service Crews and contractors working on the 14 Mile Water Transmission Main Repair (work that has been ongoing since October 2021 when a break occurred in Farmington Hills) have been able to isolate the leak, drain the work site, and identify a repair solution that, barring any complications, should be completed by the end of the week of Jan. 17.

Once the leak repair is completed, it is expected to take about one week for the line to be returned to full service, due to required steps that must be taken to ensure water quality.

It is also anticipated that two-way traffic should be restored on 14 Mile Road in Farmington Hills by the end of next week, if the leak repair proceeds without any issues.”

A map of the area affected by the Jan. 11, 2022, boil water notice in Commerce Township and Walled Lake. (WDIV)

Residents affected by the boil water notice should use boiled, bottled or disinfected water to drink, make ice, wash dishes, brush teeth and prepare food.

The water systems are being flushed, and samples will be collected for testing, officials said.

The boil water notice will be lifted when lab results confirm the water is safe to drink.

Residents can call the water hotline, 248-858- 1555, to check the status of the notice. The hotline will be updated when the notice is lifted, authorities said. Click here for current drinking water notifications.

You can see a list of the affected areas below.