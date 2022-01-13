33º

Local News

Lincoln high school goes virtual for two days after gun threat

15-year old student accused of making threat was detained

Mara MacDonald, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Warren, Macomb County, Local, Lincoln High School, School Threat, Education, Schools, Michigan, Warren Police, Warren Police Department, Tenille Davis, Supt. Piper Bognar, Piper Bognar
A Lincoln high school student told administrators that a 16-year-old boy in her class flashed a gun at her and threatened to pistol-whip her. At least two students said they had seen what they described as a pistol. The incident put Lincoln High School into a brief lockdown.

WARREN, Mich – A Lincoln high school student told administrators that a 16-year-old boy in her class flashed a gun at her and threatened to pistol-whip her.

At least two students said they had seen what they described as a pistol. The incident put Lincoln High School into a brief lockdown.

“I got a call from my daughter, and she said it was a boy in her class that pulled a gun on her,” said Tenille Davis.

Read: 15-year-old student in custody after threat at Lincoln High School in Warren, police say

Warren police were on the scene in under three minutes, and the 15-year-old accused of making the threat was arrested. A search of the school found no gun but did find an empty magazine.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office will make a charging decision Thursday morning.

“I’m so glad the young lady came forward right away, and I want parents and community members to know the school reacted wonderfully, and we do have procedures in place,” said Supt. Piper Bognar.

Parents received a robocall Thursday evening to inform them of what happened earlier in the day and announce that the high school would go virtual for the next two days.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

email

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter