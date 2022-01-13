Lincoln high school goes virtual for two days after gun threat

A Lincoln high school student told administrators that a 16-year-old boy in her class flashed a gun at her and threatened to pistol-whip her. At least two students said they had seen what they described as a pistol. The incident put Lincoln High School into a brief lockdown.

“I got a call from my daughter, and she said it was a boy in her class that pulled a gun on her,” said Tenille Davis.

Warren police were on the scene in under three minutes, and the 15-year-old accused of making the threat was arrested. A search of the school found no gun but did find an empty magazine.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office will make a charging decision Thursday morning.

“I’m so glad the young lady came forward right away, and I want parents and community members to know the school reacted wonderfully, and we do have procedures in place,” said Supt. Piper Bognar.

Parents received a robocall Thursday evening to inform them of what happened earlier in the day and announce that the high school would go virtual for the next two days.