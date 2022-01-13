Walled Lake marijuana dispensary to reward blood, plasma donations with free joints

WALLED LAKE, Mich. – A Southeast Michigan dispensary is prepared to offer free marijuana to adults who prove they donated blood or plasma in an effort to aid a severe national blood and plasma shortage.

Greenhouse of Walled Lake, a medical and recreational marijuana dispensary, is hoping to encourage people to donate blood and plasma by offering free pre-rolled joints to those who do. Starting Tuesday, Jan. 18, anyone over 21 years old can visit the dispensary and receive a free pre-roll with proof of blood or plasma donation.

Officials say any kind of proof will suffice, including a sticker received after a donation, a bandage over the donation site and the like -- no purchase is required to receive the gift.

“Our state and our country continues to be in crisis, and we are asking people to go out and donate their blood or plasma at a convenient site,” said the dispensary’s founder and owner, Jerry Millen. “Their generous donations may allow someone to have a surgery or even save their life. ‘Pot for Plasma’ is our way of rewarding our old customers and new customers for giving back to the community. In fact, I will be donating my blood and plasma as well.”

The promotion, in partnership with UBaked Cannabis Edibles, is not new to the dispensary. Officials say that Greenhouse of Walled Lake gave away more than 30,000 pre-rolled joints last year as part of their “Pot for Shots” promotion that encouraged people to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

It is unclear how long the “Pot for Plasma” promotion will run for.

The dispensary is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

According to the American Red Cross, low blood supply levels are posing a concerning risk to patient care. Doctors are reportedly being forced to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions, and who will need to wait until more products become available.

Beaumont Health, for example, has been forced to delay some elective surgeries due to the shortage.

Officials say blood and platelet donations are needed to help prevent further delays in medical treatments. Donors of all types, especially type O, are urged to make an appointment to donate right away.

