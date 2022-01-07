Gardner-White partners with American Red Cross to host blood drives throughout Metro Detroit

Gardner-White is partnering with the American Red Cross to host several blood drives at stores throughout Metro Detroit.

“We’re really putting out the call for all blood donors to come out and give blood. This is a nationwide shortage. The Red Cross collects 40% of the nation’s blood,” Red Cross Michigan Region Communications Director Meghan Lehman said.

All presenting donors at the blood drives will receive a coupon for $50 off a Gardner-White purchase of at least $399 and be entered to win a $500 Gardner-White gift certificate. Drawings will be held for each of the blood drive locations.

“We are immensely grateful to Gardner-White for hosting these blood drives over the years, bringing the opportunity to donate blood right to the local communities so people can just go to their local Gardner-White store and know they’ll have the opportunity to donate. Without partners like Gardner-White, we cannot do this,” Lehman said.

Ad

Individuals are encouraged to schedule a blood or platelet donation appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767), sponsor code: gardnerwhite.

“When people are coming into the emergency room, or traumas, or new mothers that have just given birth and they need a blood transfusion, it’s critical that hospitals have that blood there when it’s needed. We’re always needing to replenish that supply,” Lehman said.

Donors and staff will be required to wear a face mask regardless of their vaccination status. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment before they arrive at the blood drive.

Blood drive schedule

Tuesday (Jan. 11) from 11:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. at 1032 S Rochester Rd. Rochester Hills, MI 48307 and 4945 Dixie Highway Waterford Township, MI 48329.

Ad

Thursday (Jan. 13) from 11:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. at the following locations:

4400 East 14 Mile Road Warren, MI 48092

4445 N. Atlantic Blvd. Auburn Hills, MI 48326

41661 Ford Road Canton Township, MI 48187

8393 W Grand River Ave, Brighton, MI 48116

3725 Washtenaw Ave Ann Arbor, MI 48104

43825 West Oaks Drive Novi, MI 48377

To donate blood you will need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license and two other forms of identification that are required at check-in.

Read: More blood donation coverage