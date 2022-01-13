Warren murder suspect arrested in North Dakota nearly 7 months later, on victim’s birthday

WARREN, Mich. – A woman suspected of killing another woman in Warren has been arrested in North Dakota nearly seven months after the shooting, and the arrest happened on the victim’s birthday, police said.

Johnice Clark, 26, was leaving a party around 9:30 p.m. June 5 near Masonic and Schoenherr roads in Warren, according to authorities.

Clark and a friend realized they were being chased by another vehicle, driven by Ashinay Nakabree-Caprice Horton-Starks, police said. Horton-Starks fired shots at Clark, striking her in the head, according to officials.

Police said Clark died from her injuries.

The Warren Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Horton Starks, and she was finally arrested Dec. 29 by United States Marshals in Bismark, North Dakota, authorities said.

The arrest was made on Clark’s birthday, Warren police said.

Horton-Starks was extradited to Michigan on Wednesday (Jan. 12) by Warren detectives. She is currently being held at the Warren Police Department, they said.

Her arraignment is expected to be held Thursday afternoon at 37th District Court.