Dangerous vacant home cleaned up on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Crews are cleaning up a mess around a blighted home on Detroit’s west side after Local 4 reached out to the mayor’s office.

Neighbors reached out to the Help Me Hank team with their concerns about the home. They said they were so scared about the drug and criminal activity in the area that they don’t want to talk on camera.

The mayor’s office has been so aggressive in fighting blight. Blight and illegal dumping complaints can be made through the Improve Detroit app.

