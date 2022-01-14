Parents frustrated as Metro Detroit schools switch from in-person to virtual learning

Two families say their districts are being reactive instead of proactive, and with COVID-19 cases spiking, they say districts should do whatever they can from returning to virtual learning.

DETROIT – The COVID surge is forcing more schools across Metro Detroit to quickly switch back to virtual learning.

The situation is putting parents, especially working parents, in some very difficult positions since the decisions are being made so quickly.

Two mothers in separate counties are taking their children’s academic year one day at a time.

Christina Kafkakis’ 4-year-old is home and waiting on a PCR test after a student tested positive this week. Her youngest two have stayed home for the past few days because of the rise in cases.

Her eldest two are virtual until the end of the month. Both mothers want mask mandates as the contagious omicron variant cripples plans for a so-called normal school year.

Read: More education coverage

Ad

Watch the video above for the full report.