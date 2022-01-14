Teenage person of interest identified in shooting death of Detroit 15-year-old

The pain Tasneen Sherrod is feeling is unbearable. Sherrod is the mother of teen Robert Harris who was gunned down last Friday (Jan. 7) at a gas station on east 7 Mile.

Local 4 spoke to the mother days after her 15-year old son took his last breath.

“That was my baby that was 15-years-old,” Sherrod said. “He wasn’t nothing like that. He was sweet. He was kind. He was well mannered.”

Detroit police released surveillance video of Harris’s last moments in hopes of finding the person of interest, now identified as 16-year-old Mekhi Green.

“This person was focused on killing this 15-year-old. The gun jammed. After the shooting, he racked it, and it jammed,” said Chief White during a press conference earlier in the day.

White says the two were supposedly meeting to settle a social media beef when a gun was brought into the fight. But Sherrod says that’s not true.

“No, my son never went to no gas station to fight nobody. He went to get snacks,” Sherrod said.

Instead, she says her son was targeted by a group of boys who were his so-called friends at one point. Apparently, she’s had trouble with them before.

“These boys, they done been in my house before,” Sherrod said. “Every last one of them. This was senseless. And that boy, I don’t care what nobody say; you were a coward. You ain’t even try to fight.”

In the meantime, the search for the 16-year-old remains underway. If you know the whereabouts of Green, Detroit police want to hear from you.

Those wanting to help the family of Harris during this rough time can click here.