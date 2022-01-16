Employee stabbed, then fatally shoots attacker inside Prime and Proper in Downtown Detroit

Police outside Prime and Proper restaurant Jan. 16, 2022 in Downtown Detroit.

DETROIT – An employee at Prime and Proper restaurant was stabbed before fatally shooting his attacker early Sunday morning in Downton Detroit.

Detroit police said preliminary information shows there was an altercation between the restaurant employee and the person who ultimately stabbed him about 12:10 a.m. Sunday. The restaurant employee then shot the 52-year-old attacker, fatally wounding him.

No arrests have been announced. The stabbing victim was in stable condition as of Sunday morning, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Prime and Proper is an upscale steakhouse on Griswold Street in the heart of Downtown Detroit.

Detroit police are expected to provide more information on this deadly shooting.