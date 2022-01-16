Security officer stabbed, then fatally shoots attacker at club beneath Prime and Proper in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT – A security officer at the club beneath Prime and Proper restaurant was stabbed before fatally shooting his attacker early Sunday morning in Downton Detroit.

Detroit police said preliminary information showed there was an altercation between a restaurant employee and the person who ultimately stabbed him about 12:10 a.m. Sunday. The employee then shot the 52-year-old attacker, fatally wounding him.

A restaurant spokesman said the altercation happened at “Cash Only” club, which is in the basement of Prime and Proper. He said the employee is a security officer with a third-party security contractor.

The restaurant spokesman also said the security officer was in stable condition as of Sunday afternoon after undergoing emergency surgery at Detroit Receiving Hospital.

No arrests have been announced. No other injuries were reported.

“We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred just after midnight on January 16 at Cash Only involving a guest and an employee of our third-party security contractor. We are working closely with authorities and have provided them with all security camera footage to assist in the investigation. The well-being of our associates, guests, vendors, and community is our top priority, and we will be closed Sunday, January 16. We pray for the security officer’s swift and full recovery following this attack and can report that he is now in stable condition at Detroit Receiving Hospital following emergency surgery. Grievance counseling is being made available to those affected as we navigate this tragedy, and we encourage anyone with information to contact the Detroit Police Department.” Justin Near, spokesperson on behalf of Heirloom Hospitality Group

Detroit police are expected to provide more information on this deadly shooting. Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Prime and Proper is an upscale steakhouse on Griswold Street in the heart of Downtown Detroit. Cash Only nightclub is located below the steakhouse.