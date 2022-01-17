Detroit woman gifted new ramp after hit-and-run driver crashes into home

A woman is getting a new ramp on her home in Detroit after a hit-and-run driver crashed into her previous ramp and destroyed it. Debra Haynes-Knot has been unable to get in and out of her home without help since the crash. Daryl Kreip is the President of Designer Krafts, a deck company out of Roseville. He saw the previous report on the crash and got in touch with Debra Haynes-Knot right away.

Debra Haynes-Knot has been unable to get in and out of her home without help since the crash. Daryl Kreip is the President of Designer Krafts, a deck company out of Roseville. He saw the previous report on the crash and got in touch with Debra Haynes-Knot right away.

“I think everybody is hopeful for a better start to 2022. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case for them. So I wanted to reach out and be of assistance,” Kreip said.

Kreip assessed the situation and determined the ramp was ruined beyond repair. He reached out this his supplier, Builders First Source out of Clinton Township, to see if they would donate materials for a new ramp. They agreed.

“It’s an amazing feeling, being able to give them the opportunity of freedom again so they don’t feel like they’re stuck,” Danielle Halcomb from Builders First Source said.

Debra Haynes-Knot said she hasn’t heard anything about the runaway driver who hit her home. She said her faith in humanity was restored after getting a phone call from Kreips offering to fix her ramp.

“I’m never going to stop saying Mr. Daryl’s name and the Designer Krafts because somebody else might need that gentlemen like I did,” she said.

Her front porch still needs a few repairs and she’s working to raise money for that. If you’d like to donate, you can visit her GoFundMe below.

Click here to view GoFundMe information.