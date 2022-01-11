Detroit woman unable to get in and out of home without help after hit-and-run driver destroys ramp

A woman in Detroit is without a ramp she needs to get in and out of her home after a driver crashed through her front porch and into her house.

DETROIT – A woman in Detroit is without a ramp she needs to get in and out of her home after a driver crashed through her front porch and into her house.

“When I looked out there and seen this car in my house and glass crumbling. I said, ‘Oh, God, they’re coming through the window,’” Debra Haynes-Knot said.

Her front porch is ruined. She was home alone after her husband left for work. She looked outside her window and that’s when she heard the driver.

“I hear him screaming and cussing and jumping out the car, beating the car and walking back and forth and staggering,” Haynes-Knot said. “I was like, ‘Oh, God, he’s gonna kill me.’ This man, I didn’t. I don’t know what’s wrong with them.”

She said she thought someone was trying to break into her home because she is handicapped. Before police arrived, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene and left the vehicle behind. The crash damaged Haynes-Knot’s ramp, her only way in and out of her home.

Ad

“My ramp tore down. He tore my whole ramp down,” she said. “I don’t know what I’m going to do right now. That’s what my way of getting back and forth in the house.”

Police are searching for the driver.

Haynes-Knot said for now her husband will be able to help get her in and out of the house. Until the ramp has been repaired she won’t be able to leave on her own.

Read: More local news coverage