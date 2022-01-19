Memorial for Oxford High School shooting victims to be removed until long-term plans are made

OXFORD, Mich – A temporary memorial that was created by the Oxford community to honor and remember the four students killed in the High School shooting will be removed -- there are plans to create a permanent memorial.

As Oxford welcomes students back into the building on Monday (Jan. 23), Trauma Specialist Dr. Henry, along with those from other schools that have gone through similar situations, have advised the high school that the temporary memorial should not be there when students return to campus in order to further the healing process.

Families of the Wildcats students that were lost and or injured will receive the opportunity to choose items they would like to take home with them over the next few days. All other items and signs will be collected and stored until long-term plans are made; Oxford has had the temporary memorial professionally 3-D scanned.

Oxford will soon begin to plan for a permanent memorial to honor the lives that were lost, which will be a long and well-thought-out process.

The school will first begin with consulting the victims’ families while also discussing their wishes for their loved ones; A committee of students, staff, and parents will be created to begin this process.

If anyone in the Oxford community would like to visit the temporary memorial outside of OHS before it is removed, the school has invited you to visit it through Saturday, Jan. 22. Everything will be taken down Sunday (Jan. 23) as students return on Monday, Jan. 24.

Here is the full letter by Superintendent Tim Throne:

