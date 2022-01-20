21º

Local News

West Bloomfield housekeeper stole luxury, sentimental items from at least 20 people, police say

Beata Tarnawska accused of stealing $571,000 worth of items from Oakland County homes

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: West Bloomfield, Oakland County, Local, Crime, West Bloomfield Crime, Oakland County Crime, West Bloomfield Police, West Bloomfield Police Department, Beata Tarnawska
Beata Tarnawska (West Bloomfield Police Department)

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – A housekeeper from West Bloomfield is accused of stealing luxury and sentimental items from at least 20 people throughout Southeast Michigan.

Beata Tarnawska, 39, of West Bloomfield, was arrested Thursday (Jan. 20) in connection with an investigation that began Oct. 20, police said.

According to officials, Tarnawska admitted to her employer that she had stolen a luxury watch from a home while working there as a housekeeper.

When West Bloomfield detectives searched Tarnawska’s home, they found several items that appeared to have been stolen, they said.

Authorities linked the items to 20 different people throughout Southeast Michigan, according to police.

Tarnawska stole cash, coins, luxury watches and jewelry from homes in Oakland County, detectives said. The total value of the stolen items is estimated to be over $571,000.

On Wednesday, West Bloomfield detectives swore to a nine-count felony warrant for larceny. Tarnawska was arraigned and is being held on $50,000 bond.

Police believe there might be additional victims in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call the West Bloomfield Investigations Division at 248-975-8960.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email