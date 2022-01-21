Canton man gets 19 years in prison for sexually exploiting girl since she was 5 years old

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Canton Township man has been sentenced to 19 years in prison after he told a young girl to make pornographic videos on a cellphone around 30 times, officials said.

Shailesh Patel, 54, of Canton Township, admitted that in 2010, he gave a 10-year-old girl his cellphone and told her to make a video that qualifies as child pornography, according to authorities.

Patel said this happened “on at least one occasion.” The victim estimated it happened around 30 times.

Officials said Patel abused the girl for years, starting when she was as young as 5 and continuing until she was 12. Authorities also believe other victims were involved.

“(The abuse is a) burden that I will carry for the rest of my life, and so will those people in my life who love me the most -- my family and friends,” the victim said.

“The victim in this case demonstrated great courage coming forward with her story, stopping Patel’s abuse and likely preventing future victims,” U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison said.

Ad

Patel was sentenced to 228 months in prison on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. He was also ordered to pay a $50,000 fine.

Patel also pleaded guilty in Third Judicial Circuit Court to one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to authorities.

These charges stem from the sexual abuse of two minors, including the girl involved in the federal case, officials said.

Patel faces 15-35 years in prison for the first-degree charge, 9-15 years in prison for each second-degree charge and probation for the fourth-degree charge. He is still awaiting sentencing in this case.

“Creating child sexual abuse material is a serious offense that causes incalculable damage to young victims,” said Josh P. Hauxhurst, acting special agent in charge of the FBI’s Detroit division. “Today’s sentence, in combination with the sentences he is facing in state court, holds Mr. Patel accountable for his conduct and ensures he cannot harm any more children, but it will never make up for the lifetime of painful memories he inflicted on his victims and their families.”