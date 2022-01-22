Police arrest cousin of missing Eastpointe teen Zion Foster

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – The cousin of a teenage girl who went missing from Eastpointe was reportedly arrested Saturday on a felony warrant related to the case.

Eastpointe police say Jaylin Brazier, 21, has been officially taken into custody on a felony warrant related to disappearance of 17-year-old Zion Rachelle Foster. Brazier, previously a person of interest in the case, turned himself into police on Wednesday, Jan. 19, and was being questioned after being sought by police.

Officials say Foster was last seen on Jan. 4 at her home in the 22000 block of Melrose Court in Eastpointe, near Gratiot Avenue and Toepfer Drive. The girl reportedly left the home with Brazier and has not been seen since.

Ad

Foster’s mother, Ciera Milton, told authorities that she asked Brazier where her daughter was, but the man would not tell her.

More: Family searches Detroit neighborhood for missing teen

A private investigator from Chicago, who specializes in human trafficking, contacted the Local 4 Defenders with photos of Braizer’s vehicle, an Acura, that was spotted on Jan. 10 in Detroit and in Hazel Park. The car was then spotted on Jan. 13 in Waterford, but there were no photos of Foster in the car.

Detroit police said they have recovered the Acura, and are concerned about Foster.

Ad

The missing teen is described as standing 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 120 pounds. Officials say she was last seen wearing her Detroit Wing Company uniform.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police, Eastpointe police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

Related news: Police: River search executed early after Brendan Santo’s body reportedly spotted on underwater camera